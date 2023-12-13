El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.9 %

LOCO stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

