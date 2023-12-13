Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Down 16.4%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates through Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

