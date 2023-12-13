Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

