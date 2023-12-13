esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.51). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.51), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares.
esure Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.60.
esure Group Company Profile
esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.
