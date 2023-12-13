ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 11.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 23,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 358,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

