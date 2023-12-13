ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74. 57 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.