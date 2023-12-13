Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 20%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 16,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Everything Blockchain Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Everything Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.