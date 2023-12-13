Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $138.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

