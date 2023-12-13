Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading Up 2.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 893,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 161,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Exicure Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

