Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 2,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF
About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF
The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
