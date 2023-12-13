Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 2,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

Get Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF alerts:

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF ( BATS:FPFD Free Report ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.