Financial Survey: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.19 $50.50 million ($1.19) -17.66 iCAD $27.94 million 1.37 -$13.66 million ($0.39) -3.72

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.8% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avanos Medical and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -7.39% 5.22% 3.81% iCAD -45.02% -29.06% -19.56%

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avanos Medical and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Summary

iCAD beats Avanos Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

