First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BUSE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,372 shares of company stock valued at $560,418 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 498,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

