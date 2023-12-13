First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.