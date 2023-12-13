First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

FM stock opened at C$9.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.62 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

