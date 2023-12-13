First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTA opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

