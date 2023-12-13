First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

