Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLGZY

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

About Flughafen Zürich

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.