Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.54.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.21. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1541547 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.