Franchise Capital Ltd Has $29.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franchise Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.