Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $4.40 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,001 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

