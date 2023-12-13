Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,711,000. Oracle makes up approximately 8.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

