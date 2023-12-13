Franchise Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,418 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 18.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $58,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PDD by 54.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $5,519,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 19.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,567,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,775,000 after purchasing an additional 754,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 60.9% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 286,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after buying an additional 108,299 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.