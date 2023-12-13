Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$16.75 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.20.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

