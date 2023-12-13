Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 3.0 %

FRU opened at C$12.80 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

