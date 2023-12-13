FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.