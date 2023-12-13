GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in November

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GAILF stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. GAIL has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

