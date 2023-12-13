GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GEAGY
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.