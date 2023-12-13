Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Trading Up 5.5%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
Genting Singapore Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, spas, and specialty retail outlets.
