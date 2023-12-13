Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $171,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

