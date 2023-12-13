Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

