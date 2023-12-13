Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.04. 19,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 8,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Institutional Trading of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3,547.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

