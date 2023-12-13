Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. 28,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 580% from the average session volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.