Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $547.22

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.22 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.28). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.23), with a volume of 19,534 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The firm has a market cap of £149.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.22.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.