Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

