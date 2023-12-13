GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 42,012 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,012 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,618,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.60.

COST opened at $629.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $629.69. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

