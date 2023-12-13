GTS Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

