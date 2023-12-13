GTS Securities LLC Buys Shares of 282,505 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 282,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,081,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2889 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

