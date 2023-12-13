GTS Securities LLC Invests $49.31 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 378,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

