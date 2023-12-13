GTS Securities LLC Invests $52.98 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,981,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

