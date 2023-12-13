GTS Securities LLC Invests $9.61 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

