GTS Securities LLC Makes New $16.90 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

