GTS Securities LLC Makes New $27.40 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,961,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,404,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.