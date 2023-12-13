GTS Securities LLC Makes New $30.96 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,028,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,959,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.0% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.