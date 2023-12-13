GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,578,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

