GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,944,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,365 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,546 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,226.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 492,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 489,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.