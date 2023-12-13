GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 146,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,322,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
