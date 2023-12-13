GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 150,142 iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOK opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $96.62.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

