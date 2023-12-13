GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 27,136 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

NOW stock opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $717.87. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

