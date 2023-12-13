GTS Securities LLC Takes $16.86 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 131,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,807,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

