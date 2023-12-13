GTS Securities LLC Takes $28.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,991,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.